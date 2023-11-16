Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie, Wins High School Golf Championship

Tiger Woods' Son, Charlie Wins H.S. Golf Championship!!!

11/16/2023 2:52 PM PT
The tee clearly doesn't fall far from the green in the Woods family ... 'cause Tiger's son, Charlie, just helped his high school win a golf championship!!

The 14-year-old freshman competed alongside four others for The Benjamin School's boys team at Florida's FHSAA Class A state championship this week ... and with his two scores of 78 and 76, he helped his squad raise the coveted trophy on Wednesday afternoon.

Charlie finished fourth out of five on his team ... and tied for 26th overall in the tournament. Dad was at the scene for the entirety of the week -- cheering on his boy throughout the competition.

In addition to snagging a title medal, Charlie also had one of the best highlights of the week ... sinking a long chip that elicited a very Tiger-like fist pump from the teenager.

Charlie now has some bragging rights over his Pops ... as Tiger never won a state championship when he was growing up.

Then again, The Big Cat has 15 more major championships than Charlie ... so there's a bit more catching up to do for the young Woods from here!

