Vanessa Bryant Wishes Gigi Happy 18th Birthday, 'I Miss You'

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gigi, would have turned 18 years old on Wednesday ... and the basketball legend's wife, Vanessa, is remembering her late child with an emotional tribute -- saying she continues to inspire countless people every day.

"Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi!" Vanessa said on Instagram. "I love you. I miss you. I'm so proud of you."

The post is truly heartbreaking ... with Vanessa lamenting over what Gigi would be experiencing at this point in her life -- high school graduation and college decisions.

"2024 was your year," Vanessa added.

"I'm proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily."

Kobe and Gigi were among the 9 passengers who died in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, 2020 ... a tragedy that still doesn't feel real to this day.

As we previously reported, Kobe (41), Gigi (13), John Altobelli (56), Keri Altobelli (46), Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester (45), Payton Chester (13), Christina Mauser (38) and the pilot, Ara Zobayan (50) lost their lives in the crash.

Vanessa also shared a video to accompany her message ... sharing highlights of Gigi with the Bryant family over the years.