Travis Kelce Addresses Justin Tucker Pregame Spat, Don't Be a 'F***ing D***!'

Travis Kelce just teed off on Justin Tucker over their pregame altercation at the AFC Championship ... calling out the Baltimore Ravens kicker for acting like a "f***ing d***" and purposely getting in Patrick Mahomes' way during warmups.

Both sides of the tiff have continued to breathe life into the viral moment this week ... with Tucker, Mahomes and now Kelce weighing in on it.

Travis didn't hold back when discussing the spat on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... saying he could tell Tucker was playing around, but the Chiefs weren't in the mood for tomfoolery.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024 @JamesPalmerTV

Kelce explained there's an unwritten rule when it comes to specialists -- they make sure to stay out of their opponents' way when prepping for a matchup. But, Tucker didn't do that ... which rubbed him the wrong way.

"If you want to be a f***ing d*** about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f***ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping, eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet," Kelce said.

"If you’re not going to pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you."

Of course, Kelce proved to be a man of his word ... taking Tucker's helmet and tossing it away from Mahomes on Sunday.

Kelce apologized for his actions ... admitting Tucker winked at him during the altercation to indicate he was just messing around, but reiterated he was not in a joking mood.

"If you're gonna be a d*** I promise you, I can one-up you every time."

