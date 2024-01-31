Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Kelce Addresses Justin Tucker Pregame Spat, Don't Be a 'F***ing D***!'

Travis Kelce Hey Justin Tucker ... Don't Be a 'F***ing D***!!!'

1/31/2024 7:28 AM PT
DON'T BE A D***!!!
New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce just teed off on Justin Tucker over their pregame altercation at the AFC Championship ... calling out the Baltimore Ravens kicker for acting like a "f***ing d***" and purposely getting in Patrick Mahomes' way during warmups.

Both sides of the tiff have continued to breathe life into the viral moment this week ... with Tucker, Mahomes and now Kelce weighing in on it.

Travis didn't hold back when discussing the spat on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... saying he could tell Tucker was playing around, but the Chiefs weren't in the mood for tomfoolery.

Kelce explained there's an unwritten rule when it comes to specialists -- they make sure to stay out of their opponents' way when prepping for a matchup. But, Tucker didn't do that ... which rubbed him the wrong way.

"If you want to be a f***ing d*** about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f***ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping, eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet," Kelce said.

"If you’re not going to pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you."

Of course, Kelce proved to be a man of his word ... taking Tucker's helmet and tossing it away from Mahomes on Sunday.

Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens
Getty

Kelce apologized for his actions ... admitting Tucker winked at him during the altercation to indicate he was just messing around, but reiterated he was not in a joking mood.

"If you're gonna be a d*** I promise you, I can one-up you every time."

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Despite the back-and-forth, Kelce praised Tucker as one of the best to ever do it ... but made it clear he better not come at his teammates like that again.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later