Taylor Swift Arrives at AFC Championship Game in Baltimore

It's that time of the week again folks ... Taylor Swift's ready to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs -- in what could be her last game of the season.

The pop star pulled up to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to take on the Ravens Sunday ... going with a more toned-down look than we've seen her sport in past weekends. She's got a bright red shirt on, but she's covered it with a long black coat.

Knew he was a Killa first time that we saw him. pic.twitter.com/NRkiKFjeas — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024 @Chiefs

Why exactly she's doing that ... looks like T-Swift's twinning with her better half -- who looked downright vicious in a matching coat and black beanie. In fact, his whole ensemble's black -- giving him the look of a real bad dude.

The Chiefs' X account's playing into the joke BTW ... captioning the vid "Knew he was a Killa first time that we saw him" -- tossing Trav's "Killa" nickname into a paraphrased version of Taylor's first line in "...Ready For It?"

At Swift's side ... her best gameday gal pal Brittany Mahomes who stuck with the toned-down colors theme in a black and white leather-looking coat with her hubby Patrick's number stitched into the lapel.

BTW ... Travis' big bro Jason -- whose shirtless celebration after TK's TD last weekend sparked national headlines -- and his wife Kylie are also reportedly going to the game. No sign of them yet though.

It's the biggest game of the season for K.C. The Chiefs are one win away from the Super Bowl -- with the best team in the AFC standing in the way ... worst of all, this may be the last time the team benefits from the "Taylor Magic."

Obviously, if they lose, no more Chiefs games this season for Swift ... but even if they win it might be hard for Taylor to make it to the Super Bowl. The big game's scheduled for Sunday, February 11 -- the same weekend that TayTay heads back on tour.

Swift's got shows February 7-10 in Tokyo ... we had the TMZ Math Department crunch the numbers, and that should leave Swift about 36 hours from the end of her show to fly from Tokyo to Vegas to see the game.

We know she's got her own private jet ... but damn that's a lot on her. Plus, we've already seen what happens when Swift's working on her own career -- she missed a couple of Kelce's games back in November when she was down in South America.

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024 @Chiefs

So, this may be the end of another Taylor Era ... or maybe not! Travis just made an incredible touchdown catch -- so those Super Bowl hopes are alive and well.