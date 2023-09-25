Travis Kelce's Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game

The Swifties seemingly rushed to get their Travis Kelce merch after Taylor was spotted supporting her new potential love interest at Sunday's game ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's jerseys are flying off the shelves!!

TMZ Sports has learned -- Kelce's No. 87 threads were among the most popular items on the NFL Shop on Sunday ... this according to Fanatics, the league's official e-commerce partner.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," Fanatics tells us.

While it's impossible to tell who exactly made all the purchases, the massive increase in jersey sales comes on the heels of the "Anti-Hero" singer's visit to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs whoop the Bears, 41-10.

So, yeah, it certainly feels like Taylor's fanbase is 'shipping the duo ... and considering how passionate her following is, it wouldn't be shocking if the Swifties emptied their wallets to secure their new favorite athlete's jerseys.

Swift seemed right at home with Chiefs Kingdom as she watched the matchup in a suite alongside Kelce's mom, Donna ... despite being a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Swift and Kelce ended up leaving the stadium together ... cruising away in his old-school convertible.