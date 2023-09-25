Bill Belichick On Swift, Kelce, 'This Would Be The Biggest' Catch Of His Career!

'This Would Be The Biggest' Catch Of His Career!!!

Bill Belichick is clearly impressed with Travis Kelce's game on the field and off of it ... lauding the Chiefs star on Monday morning for his ability to apparently woo Taylor Swift!!!

"I would say Travis Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career," the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach said, "this would be the biggest."

Belichick weighed in on the budding Swift-Kelce romance on "The Greg Hill Show" ... some 24 hours after the pop star was seen cheering on the K.C. tight end during his game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Belichick, of course, is a huge Swiftie ... attending one of her concerts at Gillette Stadium earlier this year -- before praising her for her performance a few months later.

And, it's obvious he's happy for Kelce for seemingly locking down some 1-on-1, dating time with the "Karma" singer now.

It's not yet clear, however, where Kelce and Swift's relationship currently stands ... while she was in his box hanging with Donna Kelce during the game and then spotted leaving with him after the contest -- there was no PDA in sight.

