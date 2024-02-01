Charles Barkley Rips NFL Fans Hating On Taylor Swift, 'You're A Loser or A Jackass'

If you're one of the NFL fans who thinks Taylor Swift is ruining football, Charles Barkley has a message for you: "You’re just a loser or a jackass!"

That was the NBA legend's message Thursday, dunking on T.S. critics from the desk of his "King Charles" show on CNN ... blasting fans who have come for Swift, accusing her of screwing up football.

"If you're screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you're just a loser. You're just a loser or a jackass." - Charles Barkley

"I'm gonna look right in that camera," Barkley said, "If you're screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you're just a loser."

Chuck continued ... "You're just a loser or a jackass. You can be A or B. One of the two."

Legendary sportscaster Bob Costas -- a guest of Barkley and Gayle King's -- also spoke on the Traylor frenzy ... and it's clear he doesn't believe the negativity will have an impact on the hundred-plus million fans who will watch Super Bowl LVIII.

"When it comes to the Super Bowl, where a lot of people who don't watch football all year long, double the audience," Costas said.

"Like 90 of the top 100 rated television shows in a given year are football games -- almost all of them NFL games."