Charles Barkley Supports LGBTQ+ Community, Bud Light W/ Powerful 'F*** You' Speech

Charles Barkley just threw all of his support behind the LGBTQ+ community and Bud Light while out in Lake Tahoe this week ... telling the haters to piss off during a powerful speech at a local bar.

While up on stage during a break in the action at the American Century Celebrity golf tournament ... the NBA legend grabbed a microphone and took aim at transphobes, homophobes and critics of Bud Light.

"I want y'all to drink this f***ing beer," he said. "I want y'all to drink this f***ing beer. I got three cases of Bud Light."

"Hey," he added, "And I want to say this -- if you're gay, bless you. If you're transgender, bless you. And, if you have a problem with that, f*** you!"

Of course, the LGBTQ+ community and Bud Light have been under fire recently following Anheuser-Busch's decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a BL promotion.

The collab sparked so much outrage amongst conservatives, the beer giant reportedly lost more than $27 billion as people protested.

But, Barkley obviously believes there's no need for that hate and anger ... making his stance on the issue crystal clear out in Nevada.

This is not the first time, though, that Barkley has been vocal in his backing of the LGBTQ+ community ... in fact, at this same event last year, he delivered a similar speech.

"If you're gay and transgender," he told bargoers at the time, "I love you. Hey, and if anybody gives you s***, you tell them Charles said, 'F*** you!'"