Target Store Protester Attacks LGBTQ Display for All to See on Video
Target Protester Destroys Target Sign ... The Hatred is palpable
5/26/2023 6:54 AM PT
Here's how insane the culture wars have gotten ... people are now vandalizing Target stores and destroying Pride signs, and that's not all.
A guy named Ethan Schmidt, a radically right-wing internet personality, paid a visit to a Target store and ripped down a "#TakePride" sign around an LGBTQ clothes rack.
His anger and hatred are palpable in the video.
Target has been just that -- a target for featuring LGBTQ apparel and other items. In addition to the boycott which has already cost the chain $9 billion, employees have been harassed. That led to a decision to move some of the LGBTQ items, which infuriated people from the community. It's the proverbial rock-and-a-hard place.
There have been other, more subtle gestures, like someone who left a case of Bud Light next to an LGBTQ display.
Now there are folks attacking the store for not having a display honoring the military on Memorial Day. One of the protesters proclaimed, "You're going to go down like Budweiser."
As the United States is on the brink of financial calamity, gun violence is destroying thousands of lives a year, the world feels on the brink of war ... the big issue for some in the United States is rainbow lunch boxes.