Travis Kelce Lands In Las Vegas For Super Bowl As Taylor Swift Wins Big At Grammys

Travis Kelce Touches Down In Las Vegas For SB ... As Taylor Swift Cleans Up At Grammys

2/5/2024 6:30 AM PT
Chiefs Land In Vegas For Super Bowl LVIII
Travis Kelce couldn't attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift on Sunday night -- he was busy landing in Las Vegas to begin preparations for Super Bowl LVIII -- but he still managed to publicly support his girlfriend from hundreds of miles away.

The Chiefs star and his teammates touched down in Sin City at around 5 PM local time ... just as Swift was settling in her seat for the big music awards show in Los Angeles.

Getty

Kelce didn't appear to be sporting any overt homages to his GF as he left the plane to get ready for Super Bowl week -- he wore nothing more than a Nike sweatsuit, some shades and a Cincinnati Bearcats cap.

Grammy Awards 2024 -- Behind The Scenes
But, he did take to Instagram to show some love for his GF nonetheless.

The Kansas City tight end dropped a "like" on NPR's Grammys post -- which featured a pic of Swift on the red carpet.

Taylor, meanwhile, flew solo for her big night -- sitting with Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff ... before she took home multiple honors, including Album of the Year. She did not mention Kelce in either of her acceptance speeches.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
It's unclear if she'll now join Kelce in Nevada later this week for his big moment -- she's performing in Tokyo before the game ... though most expect her to make it in time for kickoff.

As for Kelce's week, in addition to practicing for the 49ers, he's slated to meet with the media later Monday at Allegiant Stadium as part of Super Bowl Opening Night -- and you can bet there will be plenty of Swift questions directed his way there.

