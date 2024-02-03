Taylor Swift Dominates Super Bowl Prop Bets, How Many Cutaway Shots?

Taylor Swift could help put some money in your pockets this Super Bowl ... 'cause there are a ton of prop bets surrounding the pop superstar!!

The folks over at BetOnline revealed their list to TMZ Sports ahead of the big game between the 49ers and Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ... and naturally, Travis Kelce's girlfriend is at the center of attention.

Check out some of the most interesting -- and straight-up silly -- prop bets that fans can drop some dough on in hopes of cashing in:

Which will be higher?

Taylor Swift live shots +150

Travis Kelce catches -200

Where will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Vacation -200

Field (non-end zone) +400

Podium +500

End Zone +600

After-party +800

Tunnel +2000

Locker Room +2500

Who will be shirtless first?

Jason Kelce -10000

Taylor Swift +2000

Olivia Culpo +2500

Some other bets will be on the color of Tay's 'fit, if she'll be sitting next to Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany ... and if one of her songs will be played during a broadcast break.

There's even post-Super Bowl bets ... like if Swift and Kelce will still be together by the 2024-25 season or if she'll be pregnant before the New Year.

Usher also got some love ... with over 10 options for special guests who could join the R&B sensation during his halftime show -- including Swift (but it may be best to stay away from that one, given TMZ's recent report stating she will not join him during the performance).

Even if the "Cruel Summer" crooner doesn't take the stage, peeps could be feelin' rich if Ursher gives her a shoutout!!

Of course, President Joe Biden will be watching the biggest sports event of the year ... and there are several bets to see if he'll mention Mahomes or Swift in his pre-game interview.

Take a look at all the prop bets and put some money down by Feb. 11!!