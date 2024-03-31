Dashcam Footage From Crash Allegedly Involving Chiefs' Rashee Rice's Car

Play video content

Dashcam footage from the Dallas car crash allegedly involving Rashee Rice’s car shows just how gnarly the collision actually was … and yeah, it’s intense.

Check out the video ... which captures the moment 2 black cars -- previously identified as a Lamborghini and a Corvette -- collide with a grey car on the left side of the North Central Expressway.

The initial hit pulls everyone across the road ... subsequently knocking the Lambo and Corvette into more vehicles before coming to a halt.

The alleged culprits -- first spotted in crash pics obtained by TMZ -- are seen exiting one of the vehicles before making their way to the side of the road, where other stalled-out cars sat.

The dashcam footage then ends, as the driver who recorded all this continues on his way past the accident.

This footage further highlights the extent of Saturday's wreck, which affected several vehicles, per police.

As we reported ... eyewitnesses claim 5 men popped out of the Corvette and the Lambo and left the scene of the accident without providing their info. Unclear if Rashee himself was among them.