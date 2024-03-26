Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ex-Patriots Star Malcolm Butler Arrested, Allegedly Drove Drunk In Rhode Island

3/26/2024 11:04 AM PT
Malcolm Butler

Former NFL star Malcolm Butler -- who famously helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX with a last-minute interception -- was arrested in Rhode Island earlier this month, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to North Providence Police Dept. documents, Butler was thrown behind bars back on March 16 after officers say he displayed signs of driving drunk during a traffic stop.

Cops say they initially pulled his white Mercedes-Benz over at around 3:22 AM ... after he was allegedly blocking traffic while stopped in a travel lane.

According to the docs, Butler said he hadn't been drinking -- as he was coming from a studio where he had been making music.

But, cops say a strong odor of alcohol emitted from his breath. They also say his speech was "extremely slurred" and he had "severely bloodshot watery eyes." Cops wrote in the docs he was "sweating profusely in the face" as well.

Officers say after Butler refused to perform field sobriety tests, they arrested him -- and booked him on a charge of DUI.

He's due in court for a hearing on the matter later this week.

Butler played in the NFL from 2014 to 2020 -- last suiting up for the Titans. The 34-year-old won two Super Bowls in his career, and amassed 17 interceptions and 406 combined tackles in 100 total games.

