Cops Searching For Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice

Cops Looking for Him in Connection with Major Accident

Cops are on the hunt for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice ... and it's all over a very bad car accident.

A car registered to Rice was involved in the crash, which occurred just after 6 PM Saturday ... this according to the Dallas Morning News.

It's unclear the extent of any injuries ... ditto why cops are looking for Rice. It seems police believe Rice, whose team won the Super Bowl this year, may have left the scene of the accident without leaving identifying information, although the details are unclear. It's also unknown who caused the crash.

There are few details available so far, expect the accident is being described as "major." There was an accident reported in the same area and around the same time -- with the aftermath being captured on camera.

We checked with the jail and it seems so far, cops have not located Rice.