Chiefs Vow To 'Get To The Bottom Of' Crash Allegedly Involving Rashee Rice's Car

Chiefs Vow To 'Get To The Bottom Of It'

The Kansas City Chiefs say they're preparing to do everything they can to figure out what role Rashee Rice played -- if any -- in a car crash that allegedly involved one of his vehicles ... with the team's president, Mark Donovan, vowing to "get to the bottom of it."

According to the Dallas Morning News, a car registered to Rice was caught up in a multi-vehicle accident on a Dallas expressway at around 6:25 PM on Saturday. It's not clear at all how exactly the NFL player is believed to be connected to the incident, although the DMN reported cops are now looking to speak to him.

Donovan appeared on KCMO Talk Radio Monday morning to address the allegations -- and he said while they're still in the process of getting information, "We'll get to the bottom of it."

"We'll gather the facts," he added, "and then we'll react accordingly."

Donovan also said he was grateful that no one appeared to be seriously injured in the wreck.

For Rice's part, he's yet to speak publicly on the matter.