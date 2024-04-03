Rashee Rice Meets With Dallas PD ... Apologizes For Role In Crash

Rashee Rice is apologizing for his role in a massive car crash Saturday that left several people injured ... releasing a statement on Wednesday where he said, "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter."

Rice never said what exactly his role was in the accident -- AKA whether or not he was behind the wheel of one of the speeding luxury cars that caused the wreck over the weekend -- but he did say he met with Dallas Police Dept. investigators over it all earlier on Wednesday.

Rice promised to "continue to cooperate" with law enforcement ... before he added, "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

He then autographed the statement with a virtual signature.

Play video content 3/30/24

As we previously reported, a pricey Corvette and a matte black Lamborghini Urus slammed into multiple cars on a Dallas expressway Saturday evening ... after they were speeding in and out of traffic.

Rice owned the Corvette ... and had been leasing the Lambo from a rental car company called The Classic Lifestyle.

Play video content 3/30/24 TMZ.com

An attorney representing the car co., Kyle Coker, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that Rice had fired off a text shortly after the accident, acknowledging he was involved in the crash and promising to pay for the Lambo, which was totaled.

Cops had been looking to speak with Rice -- and the other passengers suspected to be in the Corvette and Lamborghini -- after they said they bolted from the scene without checking to make sure if anyone needed medical attention.

Rice has still not yet been formally accused of wrongdoing.