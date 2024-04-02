Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rashee Rice Admitted To Being Involved In Dallas Car Crash

Rashee Rice Admitted To Involvement In Dallas Car Crash

Rashee Rice Admitted To Being Involved In Dallas Car Crash
TMZ/IMAGN

Rashee Rice was involved in the car crash that injured multiple people in Dallas Saturday ... and he admitted it to the company that owns the Lambo ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Rice owned the Corvette that was involved in the crash and leased the Lambo from a company called The Classic Lifestyle. Rice was in the Lambo at the time of the crash and, according to the leasing agreement, he's the only person who was permitted to drive the car ... this according to Kyle Coker, the attorney representing Classic Lifestyle.

Rashee Rice's 2021 Lamborghini Urus
Launch Gallery
Before The Crash Launch Gallery
The Classic Lifestyle

Coker tells TMZ Sports, Rice fired off a text shortly after the wreck, acknowledging he was involved in the crash and promising to pay for the Lambo, which was totaled.

Rashee Rice's Alleged Car Accident Photos
Launch Gallery
The Car Accident Photos Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

We're told one of Rice's friends was driving the Corvette.

Coker says Rice -- a Classic Lifestyle customer since his days as a student at SMU -- was leasing the 2021 matte black lift for $1,749 a day.

3/30/24
LEAVING THE SCENE
TMZ.com

As we reported, the Dallas PD wants to speak with Rice and others who left the scene immediately after the crash.

3/30/24
CAUGHT ON CAMERA

It appeared the drivers of the Lambo and Corvette were racing when they caused a massive accident on a Dallas expressway. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.

Rashee Earlier That Day

TMZ Sports first reported, Rice was with friends at a bar/restaurant called Local Tap & Table hours before the crash, where they were seen celebrating.

Local Tap & Table

Rice's attorney said he is cooperating with police ... and "will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Rashee Rice On The Field
Launch Gallery
Rashee Rice On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

Both the NFL and the Chiefs, meanwhile, have said they're looking into the situation.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later