Rashee Rice Admitted To Being Involved In Dallas Car Crash

Rashee Rice was involved in the car crash that injured multiple people in Dallas Saturday ... and he admitted it to the company that owns the Lambo ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Rice owned the Corvette that was involved in the crash and leased the Lambo from a company called The Classic Lifestyle. Rice was in the Lambo at the time of the crash and, according to the leasing agreement, he's the only person who was permitted to drive the car ... this according to Kyle Coker, the attorney representing Classic Lifestyle.

Coker tells TMZ Sports, Rice fired off a text shortly after the wreck, acknowledging he was involved in the crash and promising to pay for the Lambo, which was totaled.

We're told one of Rice's friends was driving the Corvette.

Coker says Rice -- a Classic Lifestyle customer since his days as a student at SMU -- was leasing the 2021 matte black lift for $1,749 a day.

As we reported, the Dallas PD wants to speak with Rice and others who left the scene immediately after the crash.

It appeared the drivers of the Lambo and Corvette were racing when they caused a massive accident on a Dallas expressway. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.

TMZ Sports first reported, Rice was with friends at a bar/restaurant called Local Tap & Table hours before the crash, where they were seen celebrating.

Rice's attorney said he is cooperating with police ... and "will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."