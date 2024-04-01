Rashee Rice Seen Celebrating with Family Before Crash, Victim Speaks Out

Rashee Rice was celebrating with family and friends before one of his cars was involved in a nasty car wreck ... at least based on new pics we got from a restaurant/bar and new video from the accident scene.

TMZ obtained photos we're told were taken Saturday in Dallas, appearing to show the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver hanging out with his mother, Marsha Kearney, at the restaurant/bar ... and they all seem to be enjoying themselves for a special occasion.

There's a photo that looks like Rashee posing with his mother -- and another shot that shows him next to others as they appear to raise drinks in the air for a toast.

It's unclear if Rashee himself has a drink in his hand, or what everyone might have been drinking. In any case, the photos put Rashee in Dallas, just 6 miles from where the accident happened, and other eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... he was there and being merry.

There's also this ... the shirt Rashee's wearing at the restaurant looks similar to one a guy leaving the crash scene was wearing.

Cops have yet to say whether they believe Rashee was in the mix during the accident ... but they've reportedly said one of the vehicles involved in the wreck is registered to him.

In terms of how exactly this accident unfolded ... well, we've seen dashcam footage that captured it pretty clearly, and it backs the police narrative that there were 2 cars speeding down the freeway, before one of them lost control and started a big collision.

Of course, we got some shots of the aftermath as well ... and it looked like a mess. More importantly, we got visuals of at least 4 guys who fled the scene.

The pictures show them casually walking away from the crash site ... walking down the road.

Now, however, we have new video from the scene ... including the exact moment these gentlemen walked past bystanders, who asked if they were just going to leave their cars behind. They didn't respond.

One of the guys -- who was seen getting out of the Lambo -- did acknowledge his chest was hurt ... but the rest of them didn't say a word, they just kept strolling.

On "TMZ Live" Monday, we spoke with Kayla Quinn -- who says she was one of the victims from the crash Monday. She was driving the silver car that was initially struck in multi-car wreck, and she gave us her blow-by-blow.

As you can hear, Kayla says she's shaken up from the whole thing ... having started a GoFundMe to help with her cover massive costs she's endured from the crash.

More importantly, she describes just how quickly they left their vehicles and left the scene. She says it all happened within minutes -- and she even has a theory on where they might've gone afterward.

Rashee finally addressed all this through his attorney -- saying his thoughts are with everyone who was affected by the crash, and that he's cooperating with authorities in their probe. He also vows to take any and all steps to deal with this responsibly.