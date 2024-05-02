Chiefs Reportedly Expecting 'At Least' Half Season Suspension For Rashee Rice

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are reportedly expecting to be without Rashee Rice for "at least" half of the 2024 NFL season ... due to his role in that wild March 30 car crash in Dallas.

James Palmer, a former NFL Network on-air talent, made the report while chatting about the Chiefs' wide receiver room with Steve Smith on the ex-Carolina Panthers star's podcast on Wednesday.

Palmer said he knows for a fact Rice will receive a punishment from Roger Goodell after admitting to being behind the wheel of one of the cars that caused the accident. He then added that Reid, Mahomes and K.C. are bracing for, at minimum, an eight-game ban for the second-year wide receiver.

Palmer did not elaborate on what he's been hearing about the situation any further.

For the NFL's part, it's yet to confirm Rice will receive a suspension ... although considering the 24-year-old is facing criminal charges and a multi-million dollar lawsuit over the wreck, it goes without saying, it seems more than likely.