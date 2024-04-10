Arrest Warrant Issued For Rashee Rice Over Dallas Car Crash

Rashee Rice is now officially a wanted man in Texas ... cops just announced they've issued an arrest warrant for the Chiefs star after he was involved in that massive car crash in Dallas last month.

Officials from the Dallas Police Dept. said in a statement Wednesday Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury ... this after he admitted to driving one of the cars -- a matte black Lamborghini -- that caused a huge pileup on a highway on March 30.

Theodore Knox -- the man accused of driving the other car, a Corvette -- was also issued an arrest warrant ... and faces the same charges as Rice.

So far, the two have yet to turn themselves in ... but according to WFAA, the DPD generally gives suspects some time to come in on their own -- before it sends officers to hunt them down.

That path, of course, is not expected to be necessary ... considering Rice's attorney, Royce West, said last week the Kansas City wide receiver is taking full responsibility for his actions.

In fact, West said Rice has plans to do everything in his power to make sure all of the victims of the accident are made whole again.

"He's a young man that made a mistake," West said. "How many of you have made a mistake? And you're judged by that mistake that you made, is that fair? But, I can tell you this, but for the grace of God, someone could have been injured, I mean seriously injured. He understands that and he appreciates that."