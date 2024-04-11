SMU's Teddy Knox Suspended, Facing Charges In Rashee Rice Crash

SMU Mustangs cornerback Teddy Knox -- the other man facing several charges stemming from the Rashee Rice car crash -- has been suspended from the football team, the school announced Thursday.

Dallas PD announced they issued arrest warrants on Wednesday ... with Knox and Rice both facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rice admitted to driving the rented Lamborghini during the multi-vehicle accident ... and Knox is accused of driving the Corvette.

SMU addressed the legal update on Thursday ... confirming Knox is a member of the Mustang football team -- but not at the moment.

"Knox has been suspended from the team," the school said in a statement. "SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

Knox was a four-star recruit out of The Woodlands High School in Texas ... and started his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to SMU.

He played in 11 games in 2023 ... earning four tackles.