Rashee Rice Sued Over Dallas Car Crash For More Than $10 Million

Two people who say they were injured in the car crash that Rashee Rice was involved in last month are now suing the NFL star ... asking that he fork over more than $10 MILLION for his role in the wreck.

Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova filed the lawsuit in Dallas County last week -- less than a month after they say Rice's reckless actions caused them injuries in a massive pileup on a Texas highway.

Petrovskiy and Gromova say on March 30, Rice was in a Lamborghini Urus, racing his friend Theodore Knox -- who was in a Corvette -- when the two lost control and barreled into other innocent drivers on the roadway.

Play video content 3/30/24

The plaintiffs claim both Rice and Knox left the scene without making any effort to check on those impacted by the crash -- a problem, because they say some of the victims were "severely injured, bleeding, and visibly distressed."

Play video content 3/30/24 TMZ.com

The two are now suing Rice and Knox, an SMU football player, for no less than $10 million in punitive damages ... after they claim they suffered, among other things, brain trauma, lacerations that required stitches and internal bleeding.

They're also seeking compensatory damages for the medical bills, mental anguish, property damage, and more in the suit.

Rice has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit ... though his attorney, Royce West, said in the days following the accident that Rice would do all he could to make everyone involved whole again.