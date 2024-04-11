Rashee Rice Turns Himself In To Police In TX After Car Crash, In Jail

Turns Himself In To Police In Texas

Rashee Rice is currently in police custody after the K.C. Chiefs star surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday ... and is now behind bars in a Texas jail.

According to online court records, 23-year-old Rice is being held at the DeSoto, TX jail on 8 charges -- all stemming from the March 30 auto accident in the Dallas area -- when the star receiver crashed before fleeing the scene.

RR admitted he was driving one of the vehicles that seemingly caused the wreck ... a rented Lamborghini Urus.

Earlier this week, officials in Dallas issued an arrest warrant for Rashee ... and just one day later, the NFL player turned himself in to authorities.

Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Multiple people were injured.

Shortly after the accident, Rashee's attorney, Royce West, vowed that his client would cooperate with police, and do all he could to make everyone involved whole. It seems he's fulfilling that promise thus far.

Rice isn't alone ... a warrant was also issued for SMU football player Theodore Knox -- who was allegedly driving Rashee's Corvette -- which was also involved in the multi-car crash. It doesn't appear Knox has yet turned himself in.

Rice, according to records, will now have to post $40k bond ($8k per charge) before he's released.