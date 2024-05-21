Rashee Rice Alleged Assault Victim No Longer Wants To Press Charges, Cops Say

The photographer who initially accused Rashee Rice of assault now no longer wants to press charges against the Kansas City Chiefs star, according to the Dallas Police Department ... but an investigation remains ongoing.

The photog first alleged that Rice clocked him during an altercation outside of Lit Kitchen in Dallas on May 6 ... but the DPD said in a statement he recently signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

It doesn't necessarily mean Rice is now in the clear -- the DPD said a probe into the allegations is still moving forward -- although a case against the NFLer now no doubt got substantially more difficult to prove.

It's obviously good news for Rice ... but the 2023 second-round pick is still facing criminal charges stemming from his role in the wild car crash on a Dallas expressway back in March.