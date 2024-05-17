Two Chiefs Players Arrested For Weed Possession

Even more drama for the Kansas City Chiefs ... as two players -- Chukwuebuka Godrick and Wanya Morris -- were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Kansas.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the offensive linemen were booked for the same charge early Friday morning ... and were released after posting a $2,500 bond.

23-year-old Morris is a former third-round pick out of Tennessee and Oklahoma ... suiting up for 14 games during the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning season in 2023-24.

Godrick, 23, joined the NFL as a designated International Pathway Player in 2023 ... and has spent some time on the practice squad.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor ... which can come with up to a $2,500 fine and/or one year behind bars.

The arrests just add to the hellish offseason for the Chiefs -- as we previously reported, receiver Rashee Rice was in a serious car crash in March ... and was also accused of assaulting a photographer outside a nightclub earlier this month.