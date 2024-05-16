Chiefs' Xavier Worthy's Car Stolen In Kansas City

More bad news for the Chiefs this offseason ... the team's first-round pick, Xavier Worthy, had his car stolen in Kansas City earlier this week.

According to the Kansas City Police Dept., Worthy's ride was reported missing on Monday morning ... after it had been "parked, secured and intact" at the Two Light Apartment complex in K.C. just hours earlier.

Pro Football Talk reported Thursday those close to Worthy believe it was lifted "by a professional group of criminals who 'knew exactly what they were doing.'" No arrests have been made in the case, however.

Worthy -- who ran the fastest-ever 40-yard dash time at the combine earlier this year -- just moved to the city a few weeks ago ... after the Chiefs traded up in the first round of April's NFL draft to pick him with the 28th overall selection.

It's, of course, just one of many headaches that the Chiefs have had to deal with this offseason. Rashee Rice has been in the crosshairs of law enforcement multiple times over the last few weeks -- and, just recently, Harrison Butker has been dragged on social media over some controversial opinions he expressed during a commencement speech over the weekend.