Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Romantic Dinner, Getaway on Lake Como

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying a little getaway in Europe ahead of the singer's next slate of shows in Stockholm ... and they couldn't pick a more romantic setting.

The couple jetted off to Lake Como, Italy to enjoy a private dinner by candlelight just outside of the luxurious 17th-century villa where they're staying.

Despite their A-list status, the Grammy winner and the NFL star kept a low profile ... with Taylor wearing a dark sundress and overcoat and Travis rocking a white long-sleeve shirt and black slacks for the outing.

The couple appeared as in love as ever ... with Travis throwing his arm over Taylor's shoulder in one shot, and they held hands while strolling the streets of the resort town.

Travis had previously hinted he was off on a getaway with his pop star girlfriend, refusing to tell his brother and podcast cohost, Jason Kelce, where he was while recording the latest episode of "New Heights."

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

He coyly quipped, "I can neither disclose that information nor do I know ... I can give you a continent. I'm in Europe. This isn't, like, the guessing game. We're not guessing where Travis is."

Travis has been in Europe since arriving in Paris last weekend to attend Taylor's Sunday show at the Paris La Défense Arena.