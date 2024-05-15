Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift's Paris Show, 'Absolutely Unbelievable'

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce has seen Taylor Swift's "Eras" show in five different cities, but he's nowhere close to getting tired of it just yet ... 'cause he said her most recent gig in Paris blew him away!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar gushed over his girlfriend's performance on the latest episode of "New Heights" with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... going into detail about all the changes she's made to include her latest project in her set.

"I had a blast at Tay's show, her new rendition of the 'Eras' tour," Travis said. "I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new 'Tortured Poets Department,' a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there's a new segment and new lights and new dancing and new everything to the f***ing show."

Kelce calls on everyone to go check it out ... saying every aspect of the performance was top-notch.

Play video content 5/12/24

The three-time Super Bowl champion was a supportive boyfriend when he attended Sunday's event ... dancing around alongside Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in a suite throughout the night.

Kelce didn't comment on Cooper's hilariously awkward dancing ... but said it was great to catch up with him nonetheless and chat about some football.

As for where Swift's Paris show ranks among his other experiences in Kansas City, Singapore, Argentina and Australia ... it sounds like this one took the cake for Kelce.

"Paris," he said, "it was just on a whole 'nother level, man."