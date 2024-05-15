Chiefs' Harrison Butker Evokes Taylor Swift In Controversial Commencement Speech

Play video content Benedictine College

Travis Kelce's teammate, Harrison Butker, is in a bit of hot water with some Swifties ... who are furious with the Chiefs kicker for the way he evoked Taylor's name during a controversial commencement speech over the weekend.

The polarizing talk with graduates happened Saturday at Benedictine College -- a Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas -- and some of his comments have people outraged, to say the least.

The Kansas City special teamer railed against Joe Biden, COVID policies, the LGBTQ community and abortion during his 20 minutes at the dais ... and even at one point, he said he believes a woman's "most important title" should be "homemaker."

In an effort to to emphasize one of his more bold takes ... he also brought up a line from Swift's "Bejeweled" tune, referring to her only as his "teammate's girlfriend" while doing it.

Butker has since been dragged by many online ... with fans of Taylor ripping him for pulling her into a speech that some have deemed misogynistic, homophobic and offensive.

In fact, GLAAD just released a statement to TMZ Sports condemning the words ... saying, "Harrison Butker’s commencement speech was not only a clear miss, it was inaccurate, ill-informed, and woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women."

"Butker's remarks undermine experiences not of his own and reveal him to be one who goes against his own team’s commitment to the Kansas City community, and the NFL's standards for respect, inclusion, and diversity across the League," the org. continued.