Brittany Mahomes Shares Sexy Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From SI Swimsuit Shoot

Brittany Mahomes just gave her followers a deeper look into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot with some behind-the-scenes pics ... and check 'em out, they're steeeaaaaamy!!

Patrick's wife posted the shots on her Instagram page late Monday night -- in a clear attempt to hype up this week's release of SI's annual bikini edition.

In one image, Britt can be seen rockin' a cowboy hat while in a barely-there red two-piece. In another, the 28-year-old mother of two donned a similar red 'fit -- capped off with a big smile. A third image shows the Chiefs star's boo in a body of water while wearing a tiny fuchsia bathing suit.

Mahomes initially took the pics in Belize several months ago ... and was obviously thrilled with the results -- saying shortly after some of the images came back, "I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams."

Play video content

Mahomes went on to echo that sentiment once more in her posts Monday night -- sharing a video of her thanking S.I. Swim editor M.J. Day for the experience.