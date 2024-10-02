Rashee Rice's Mom Accused of Stealing Chappell Roan Records Off Neighbor's Porch

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rashee Rice's mother is being accused of swiping a package containing Chappell Roan records right from her neighbor's porch just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs receiver went down with an injury on Sunday ... and the neighbor says it was all captured on video.

TMZ Sports has obtained Ring footage of what one Texas resident claims shows Marsha Kearney -- wearing a custom "Momma-Rice" No. 4 jersey -- walk by their doorway and look right into the camera before walking down the hall around 6:39 PM CT on September 29, a few hours after the Chiefs defeated the Chargers in Los Angeles.

You can see the woman in the jersey then made her way back to the door, slid a package sitting on the ground with her foot and moved it out of frame (or so she thought).

But she apparently didn't travel far enough ... and the footage shows her turn around and lift a box from her feet before walking away.

We're told the owner had purchased two limited-edition Chappell Roan vinyls from Urban Outfitters ... and attempted to resolve the issue with Kearney, Rice and their apartment complex leasing office in hopes of getting the items back -- with no luck.

TMZ Sports reached out to law enforcement ... who confirmed a report was made on Wednesday regarding the alleged theft.