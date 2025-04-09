Travis Kelce Addresses Fake $3.3M Donation Story on 'New Heights' Podcast

Travis Kelce is setting the record straight after a viral report claimed he made a massive $3+ million donation to combat homelessness in Kansas City ... saying he flat out "wasn't doing what was falsely claimed by the social channels or outlets."

The K.C. Chiefs tight end took time to address the rumor on the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast ... talking about last month's Daily Mail article which touted the big donation.

Play video content New Heights

"Some false claims were thrown out there that I was doing something in the community that I was not," Kelce said. "I'm not even going to talk about it specifically, I don't want to bring any more attention to that whole nonsense and article and all that stuff."

Trav directed fans interested in his charitable work to check out his 87 and Running foundation ... to see what causes he's involved with.

"We're always trying to get out there, get in the Kansas City communities, in the Cleveland community," TK said.

The donation story initially blew up so much that it even caught Pat McAfee's eye ... prompting the NFL punter turned media star to laud Kelce on his show.

"So just wanted to set the record straight," Travis said. "Appreciate everybody for always trying to show, especially Pat McAfee. He's always trying to look out for the guys, guys and women in the sports world."

At the time, an organization purporting to be a charity incorrectly announced that Travis dug deep into his wallet, donating a multi-million dollar home.

"To see @Killatrav use his platform to make a real difference for vulnerable youth," the org. allegedly wrote.

"Travis is offering housing, mentorship, and educational resources, giving these youth the tools they need to move toward independence and break the cycle of homelessness."