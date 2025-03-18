Donna Kelce Proud After Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Win Big at iHeart Awards

Donna Kelce has more reasons to be a proud mom -- Travis and Taylor Swift won an iHeart Award together on Monday ... and it all stems from his cameo at the "Eras" tour in London.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards went down at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles ... and at one point in the ceremony, a new category was presented, Favorite Surprise Guest -- which was voted on by fans.

Out of 12 nominations, Swift and Kelce were victorious for his appearance in "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" in June 2024 ... beating out names like Charli xcx and Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B and, interestingly enough -- Morgan Wallen, Kelce and teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Even though the couple didn't attend the show, Kelce's mom, Donna, was aware of the announcement ... and she proudly let her followers know all about it on Instagram.

Swift also won Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Tour of the Century.

"I really can't tell you how much this means to me," Swift said in a video message to the awards show.

"This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life."

That said, Swift and Kelce -- who started dating in 2023 -- have been enjoying some quality time together, including a recent date night in New York City.