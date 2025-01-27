Taylor Swift Smothers Travis Kelce With Kisses After Chiefs Victory

Gives Travis A Huge Kiss On The Field ...

Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chief's big victory over the Buffalo Bills by smothering boyfriend Travis Kelce — with kisses, that is!

The pop superstar dashed onto the field Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after the Chief's beat the Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship game — and she promptly grabbed Travis for a smooch session.

Taylor plants a huge kiss on the lips of the Chief's star tight end while holding his head with both hands.

Earlier Sunday ... Taylor was captured on video arriving at the game with her mom, Andrea Swift. Of course, Taylor looked amazing in her bright red leggings, black boots and black and gold hooded sweatshirt.

Mom and famous daughter watched the game from a VIP suite with Travis' mama Donna Kelce.

The three were all smiles as they rooted on the Chiefs, who are now set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 9. As you know, the Eagles destroyed the Washington Commanders 55-23 to claim the NFC Championship.