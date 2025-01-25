Chiefs Legend Dante Hall Says Taylor Swift Meeting Turned Him Into 'Ultimate Swiftie'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce and Dante Hall have a lot in common -- the two are not only Chiefs legends ... they're both also huge Taylor Swift fans!!

The Human Joystick revealed to TMZ Sports this week that after he met the popstar at one of Kansas City's recent games ... he considers himself now "an ultimate Swiftie."

Hall told us that wasn't always the case -- "her music just wasn't for me" -- but the way she treated him during their Arrowhead Stadium meetup changed everything.

"She is so down to earth," the former wideout said of Kelce's girlfriend. "She's super witty. Super engaging, and just one hell of a human being. To be the most popular person on planet earth, to be that humble and that down to earth, I walked away being an ultimate Swiftie."

"I'm a Swiftie now," he added.

The two will have the chance to link up once more on Sunday -- as Kansas City's set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game -- and Hall made it clear he thinks they'll both be happy with the tilt's end result.

Dante says he's sure the Bills have some kind of mental block when it comes to facing the Chiefs in the playoffs -- and he's predicting his squad will win 28-24.

Play video content TMZSports.com