Travis Kelce's Ex 'Bored' of Chiefs' Dominance, Rooting For Bills

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is giving up her spot in Chiefs Kingdom for good -- Kayla Nicole says she's ready for another team to win the Super Bowl ... calling Kansas City's recent dominance flat-out "boring."

The influencer and "Special Forces" contestant shared her two cents on the Chiefs' quest for a third straight championship during an episode of "I Am Athlete Daily" on Monday ... and even though she was a staple at Arrowhead Stadium for YEARS in support of her former man, it's clear she's no longer pulling for K.C.

Kayla explained the success she witnessed all those years has lost its luster ... and she's actively rooting for the Buffalo Bills in this weekend's AFC Championship Game -- 'cause a Chiefs loss means there will be a new NFL king.

Ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall mentioned Kayla's history of supporting the franchise -- while noting he didn't want to get "messy" with her past -- and asked what made Patrick Mahomes "so special."

Kayla gave credit to Mahomes' skill and being a student of the game, the stadium's atmosphere and Andy Reid's coaching ... before surprisingly name-dropping her former partner, saying he's a sure thing with his hands.

Kayla previously opened up on how she had to separate herself from the Mahomes family amid their growing friendship with Kelce's new girl, Taylor Swift ... claiming she had to protect herself while everyone moved on.

But she's made it clear she won't let her private life interfere with her gig at I Am Athlete ... as she has mentioned Kelce when necessary.