Phoenix Suns Head Coach Mike Budenholzer Fired After One Season W/ Team

Mike Budenholzer is out in Phoenix ... the Suns have axed their head coach after just one disappointing season at the helm.

Shams Charania broke the news Monday morning ... a day after reports indicated the organization was going to take the drastic step of firing their coach.

Budenholzer signed a 5-year deal worth $50 million last offseason ... and expectations were high with MB on the bench. but the org. was clearly in no mood to be patient.

But, the Suns struggled all season ... finishing the year with a 36-46 record, 11th in the West, despite having a roster that included Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Budenholzer spent 5 seasons as the HC in Atlanta before moving on to Milwaukee ... where he guided the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021.

Now, the Suns, who have fired three head coaches in three seasons, are on the lookout for a new coach.