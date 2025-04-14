NFL's Malik Nabers Devastated Over Kyren Lacy's Death ... 'F***in' Hurt!'

New York Giants star Malik Nabers is completely devastated over the death of his good friend and former teammate Kyren Lacy, saying he's "f***in hurt" by the passing.

Nabers, who played with Lacy on the LSU Tigers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, shared an emotional tribute Monday on Instagram, posting photos of them together on and off the field.

"Pain. Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable," Nabers said in the IG post.

"So this how it feels huh!! To lose a part of yo heart😢."

"Damn man I just gave u the tightest hug ever when I saw u bruh💔💔 why you ain’t call leek brudda, yk I had you bruh whatever u needed!! Dude ya f***in hurt me bruh!!!"

Nabers -- the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- continued to reminisce about his late friend.

"This the first day of my life I felt the world go by slower then it ever did🥺🥺," Nabers said.

"I can play back every memory in my head and you saying I ain’t gone be able to joce wit ya nomo??!!! WHAT? You serious 2??😭😭😭😭."

As we previously reported, Lacy was found dead in his car after a police pursuit following an incident with a family member. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.