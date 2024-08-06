NYG's Malik Nabers Gets In Fist Fight W/ Lions' Kerby Joseph At Practice

Gets Into Fist Fight At Joint Practice

It's hot as hell out and football players are already sick of training camp ... so, no surprise Giants star rookie Malik Nabers and Lions safety Kerby Joseph came to blows at practice on Tuesday!

A fan watching the joint NYG and Lions practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in New Jersey recorded the altercation ... and the fists were flying!

The footage shows 21-year-old Nabers -- the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- attempting to catch a pass that was broken up by DB Terrion Arnold.

Just moments later, things took a twist.

The Giants receiver started jogging back to the line of scrimmage when seemingly out of nowhere, he hit 23-year-old Joseph in the helmet.

The 205 lb. defender was pissed ... going back at Nabers before the two wound up in an all-out fistfight.

Other players, including Giants cornerback Breon Borders and Lions' Brian Branch, also got in on the action.

The melee comes a day after Giants and Lions players got into several scuffles during Monday's practice ... one even including quarterback Daniel Jones.

Another scrum breaks out with Daniel Jones in the middle pic.twitter.com/IWl8a9dJRb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024 @SNYGiants

FYI, the Giants and Lions play a preseason game on Thursday ... but won't see each other in the regular season.