Travis Kelce Shoves Teammate During Chiefs' Training Camp Dust-Up

Travis Kelce needed to calm down during Chiefs practice Wednesday ... 'cause he shoved one of his teammates during a heated dust-up -- and the whole incident was caught on video.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend got aggressive during an 11-on-11 portion of Kansas City's training camp workout ... after defensive end George Karlaftis decked wideout Kadarius Toney during a play that was clearly not supposed to be a violent one.

George Karlaftis lays out Kadarius Toney after a play and Travis Kelce has some words for him

Toney first expressed frustration over the hit just after he landed on the turf ... as he hurled a ball at Karlaftis that narrowly missed the 23-year-old's head.

Seconds later, Kelce ran in to have a word with the former first-round pick ... before things turned physical.

Check out footage from the field, you can see Kelce first appeared to headbutt Karlaftis -- and then he put his hands on him and pushed him backward.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed -- and both sides rushed off the field. Although you can see Karlaftis did seem to have words with the tight end before ultimately getting to his sideline.