Travis Kelce Shoves Teammate During Chiefs' Training Camp Dust-Up

Travis Kelce Bad Blood With Teammate At Camp ... Shoves Pal In Dust-Up!!!
Travis Kelce needed to calm down during Chiefs practice Wednesday ... 'cause he shoved one of his teammates during a heated dust-up -- and the whole incident was caught on video.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend got aggressive during an 11-on-11 portion of Kansas City's training camp workout ... after defensive end George Karlaftis decked wideout Kadarius Toney during a play that was clearly not supposed to be a violent one.
George Karlaftis lays out Kadarius Toney after a play and Travis Kelce has some words for him 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZLk04YSPk
Toney first expressed frustration over the hit just after he landed on the turf ... as he hurled a ball at Karlaftis that narrowly missed the 23-year-old's head.
Seconds later, Kelce ran in to have a word with the former first-round pick ... before things turned physical.
Check out footage from the field, you can see Kelce first appeared to headbutt Karlaftis -- and then he put his hands on him and pushed him backward.
Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed -- and both sides rushed off the field. Although you can see Karlaftis did seem to have words with the tight end before ultimately getting to his sideline.
So far, seems the guys haven't had any further issues ... but everyone's supposed to put on pads for the first time this summer on Friday -- so stay tuned.