Travis Kelce Comforts Bloodied Fan After Hitting Her with Golf Ball, Video Shows

Travis Kelce had a couple shots get away from him during his charity golf game Friday ... and, one left a woman bloodied, video obtained by TMZ shows.

The video captures the aftermath of the incident ... with eyewitnesses telling TMZ Travis launched a shot on the 16th fairway that ended up hurtling toward onlookers -- before smacking a woman in the side of the head.

Check out the clip ... Travis hangs out near the group while the woman's sitting on the ground -- with the person next to her holding a cloth against her head to slow the blood flow.

No one seems particularly upset or frantic ... and Kelce keeps searching around like he's looking for the medic to arrive -- who pulls up just a few moments later to tend to the onlooker.

Eventually, they arrive, and Travis helps her get to her feet, snapping a pic with her before she's loaded into a golf cart -- sitting upright in the passenger seat.

During this whole ordeal BTW ... another errant ball flew over the crowd causing people to duck. We're told that Travis' big bro Jason hit that ball ... so, not exactly an accurate day for the Kelce boys.

Travis Kelce kisses the arm of a fan who was drilled with his errant approach shot on the first hole of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/NVtAyzVziA — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 12, 2024 @ChrisBiderman

As we told you ... Kelce also nailed a man in the arm with another shot during the tourney, but he kissed the boo-boo away.

BTW ... Travis still had to play the ball where it lay -- and, he told people to move way out of the way, causing a ripple of laughter to go through the crowd.

Seems like everyone ended up just fine ... though people may want to back up next time Travis steps to the tee.