Travis Kelce Wins Karaoke Contest, Dedicates Win To Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce showed his girlfriend ain't the only one with pipes ... the NFL star won a karaoke contest belting out a Whitesnake classic, before dedicating the win to Taylor Swift!

The 3x Super Bowl champ skipped the ESPYs on Thursday and opted to sing his heart out at the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Fans caught the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on video ... as he's delivering a passionate rendition of the rock band's classic, "Here I Go Again," during the contest.

When the host announced Kelce won 1st place, he jumped for joy ... and made a short and sweet victory speech while holding up his trophy.

"Taylor, this is for you," Kelce said on the mic. "I love you guys!" the future Hall of Famer told the audience.

It wasn't Trav's first time performing away from the football field. He sang "Friends in Low Places" with Chiefs fans at their Super Bowl parade. He also performed a skit onstage with the "Fortnight" singer in London.

Combined the couple now boasts an impressive 14 Grammys and one karaoke championship!

T-Swift x Travis Kelce collab album incoming?!

