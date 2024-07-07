Travis Kelce Tears Up As Taylor Sings 'Mary's Song' At Amsterdam 'Eras' Tour

Travis Tears Up During Song About Them

Travis Kelce got downright emotional Saturday night at Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour in Amsterdam, as TS rolled out a song she hasn't sung much lately ... but seems to reflect on their relationship.

Taylor Performed "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)," which contains the lyrics ... "I'll be 87; you'll be 89, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine, In the sky, oh my my my."

Travis got emotional, appearing to tear up and wipe his face.

It's not the only song directed at Taylor's BF ... of course, there's the staple, "So High School," which lots of folks think nails their relationship.

In fact, Taylor did a mash-up with the 2 songs and "Begin Again," so it seems clearly directed at Mr. Kelce.