Travis Kelce Sweet Head Kiss For Taylor Swift After Amsterdam 'Eras' Tour Show

Taylor Swift's clearly moved on to the sweetest man who ever lived ... because the head kiss Travis Kelce laid on her last night is sending fans straight to the dentist.

Trav was in attendance once again for Taylor's latest "Eras" tour stop Friday, this time in Amsterdam ... and after the show, the couple gleefully waved to fans as they made their way to the exit.

Taylor playfully put her hands on Trav's waist to keep him moving ... with Travis then laying a precious kiss on the top of Tay's head that sent fans' hearts fluttering.

Travis has been jet-setting to and from the U.S. and Europe showing support for Taylor as she travels the continent on the international leg of her tour.

As we previously reported ... the Grammy winner smiled wide after she clocked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the crowd at her 3rd show at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Taylor pointed at Travis from the stage ... and he responded with a sweet little wave.

Dedicated Swifties were convinced Travis surprised Taylor at the Dublin show ... citing her body language.

