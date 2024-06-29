Taylor Swift Continues to Show Her Love To Travis Kelce While Onstage

Taylor Swift is head over heals in love with Travis Kelce – and she continues to show it while performing onstage.

The pop star's latest shout out to her boyfriend came Friday as she cranked out her famous tune, "Midnight Rain," at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Check out the brief video ... Taylor was singing and pointing at the sold-out crowd before striking Travis' famous pose mimicking an archer when he plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was the second time in recent memory Taylor did Travis' move onstage in front of a live audience – and it seemed to go over well.

The first time she did it was at her concert last weekend at Wembley Stadium in London. Taylor imitated the archer pose while belting out her hit, "So High School."