Taylor Swift Shows Travis Kelce He's Her No. 1 During London Concert

Taylor Swift is still letting Travis Kelce know that he's her soulmate – even while she's performing in front of a packed audience!!!

The pop superstar hit the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday as her lover and number one fan, Travis, watched from the crowd with his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

While Taylor was cranking out her hit, "So High School," she imitated an archer pulling back on a bow with an arrow before she parked herself on the bleachers to continue singing, while swag surfing along with her dancers.

As it turns out ... Taylor's archer mime was a cute shoutout to Travis, who typically uses that same move whenever his team -- the Kansas City Chiefs – scores a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

And, judging by Travis' reaction, he loved the gesture! Travis, as you know, is the Chief's star tight end while Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he recently retired.

As for Travis and Taylor, they've been going strong for a while now -- and there seems to be no stopping this couple.