Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift Shows Travis Kelce He's Her No. 1 During London Concert

Taylor Swift Travis Is My Cupid ... With Imaginary Bow And Arrow

taylor tributes kelce arrow celebration main
Getty/X/@daylightlover28 Composite

Taylor Swift is still letting Travis Kelce know that he's her soulmate – even while she's performing in front of a packed audience!!!

The pop superstar hit the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday as her lover and number one fan, Travis, watched from the crowd with his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

While Taylor was cranking out her hit, "So High School," she imitated an archer pulling back on a bow with an arrow before she parked herself on the bleachers to continue singing, while swag surfing along with her dancers.

As it turns out ... Taylor's archer mime was a cute shoutout to Travis, who typically uses that same move whenever his team -- the Kansas City Chiefs – scores a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And, judging by Travis' reaction, he loved the gesture! Travis, as you know, is the Chief's star tight end while Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he recently retired.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' At Wembley Stadium
Launch Gallery
Swift At Wembley Stadium Launch Gallery
Getty

As for Travis and Taylor, they've been going strong for a while now -- and there seems to be no stopping this couple.

taylor swift travis kelce prince william
Instagram/@taylorswift

Other famous faces at Taylor's Friday concert were Prince William and his eldest children  ... George and Charlotte. Just goes to show -- even the Royals are Swifties.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later