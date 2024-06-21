Taylor Swift Extinguishes Fire In NYC Apartment Kitchen

Play video content Instagram / @gracieabrams

The legend of Taylor Swift grows -- she once extinguished a fire in her New York City apartment after flames erupted in her kitchen ... and now, we're seeing it all on video.

TayTay's singer friend, Gracie Abrams, just shared footage of Taylor handling a fire extinguisher and putting out a big flame that was burning on the kitchen island in her $50 million Tribeca pad ... this after talking about the incident earlier in the week.

Gracie told Billboard she and Taylor stayed up all night writing her new song "Us" when the fire started in another room ... a candle from their dinner party had fallen over and ignited the blaze -- but at first, they didn't realize that's what happened.

When they finally figured out there was a fire in the house, Gracie whipped out her phone and filmed a barefoot Taylor grabbing a fire extinguisher ... fiddling with the device before putting out the flames.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor and Gracie had left their purses and shoes on the island, right next to the fire ... and everything was ruined by the fire extinguisher fumes, which also gave Gracie and Taylor a major cough.

Gracie's freaking out behind the camera the entire time, but Taylor keeps her cool ... and now Gracie's hailing Taylor as a folk hero.