Taylor Swift's Dance Moves Get Mercilessly Mocked During 'Eras' Tour Stop

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour has seemingly lost its luster, 'cause Swifties are now roasting their idol ... specifically, over her attempts to cut a rug on the big stage.

The Grammy winner's dance moves are being called out online -- all because of a viral clip that captures Tay Tay swiveling her hips like it's 1958 ... this while she was doing one of her big concerts in Edinburgh earlier this month and gyrating to her song "Fearless."

Watch ... Taylor is seen shaking her booty back and forth, in an attempt to highlight her fringe gold outfit. While TS was clearly having fun and just goofing around onstage, a good amount of her fans have digitally grimaced ... saying Taylor gives off granny vibes here.

One fan commented ... "I don't understand why they don't hire someone to teach her how to move properly." Another weighed in with this ... "she is a brilliant songwriter but dancing isn't really her thing."

Others compared the dance moves to small children demanding snacks or how a person dries off getting out of the shower ... with countless other jokes at her expense ... it's brutal.

However, it's Taylor who actually had the last laugh ... 'cause she's bringing in billions with her sold-out international tour -- and people are obviously flocking to catch her sing and dance ... cringeworthy as the latter may be.

The tour will run through December ... capping off a wildly long run that dates all the way back to early 2023. We've seen a lot of Taylor these past couple years -- more than we've arguably ever seen pre-Travis Kelce.

