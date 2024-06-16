Taylor Swift Gets Emotional During Liverpool Concert After Joe Alwyn Interview

Taylor Swift got all emotional during her final show in Liverpool, England – but stayed mum about Joe Alwyn just hours after he made his first public remarks about their break-up.

The pop superstar was seated at her piano Saturday night ... onstage at Anfield stadium when the packed crowd went wild with applause, causing Taylor to flash a broad smile.

Play video content

Check out the vid ... Taylor seemed totally overwhelmed by the incredible response to her music from her applauding fans.

At some point, Taylor stood up and placed her hands against her chest as she mouthed something to the cheering audience.

Taylor then grabbed the mic and told everyone that she was honored to play for a "crowd like this," while thanking and pledging her love to them.

Meanwhile, Joe was hitting a different note in an interview with The Sunday Times that was published hours earlier. The actor chose his words carefully as he opened up about his six-year relationship with Taylor, from 2017 to 2023.

When the reporter asked about Taylor's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which seemingly alludes to their relationship throughout, Joe only said they were "loving" and "fully committed" during the time they were together.

Joe also revealed the aftermath of their split was tough because it blew up publicly within a week, which made it impossible to grieve in private.

He also blamed fame and media attention for their separation, while implying there's more to the story, but he wouldn't share anymore or give an inch on whether he's currently dating. He said, " ... there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."