Joe Alwyn Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Relationship

Joe Alwyn's finally speaking on what led to his breakup with Taylor Swift ... though he's still keeping details close to the chest.

The actor spoke to The Sunday Times in an interview published Saturday when he was asked whether he's listened to Taylor's new album "The Tortured Poets Department" -- which many believe contains references to their relationship.

Alwyn sorta sidesteps the question here, instead saying he hopes people can understand how difficult ending a six-year-long relationship -- one he refers to as both "loving" and "fully committed"

Joe adds how unusual the aftermath of the breakup was because it blew up in the public just a week after happening ... leaving little time to privately grieve the split.

Here, Joe implies there's more to the story than the public knows ... saying there's always a gap between what's known and what's said, and he's made peace with that.

BTW ... Alwyn's cagey on his current love life -- refusing to say whether he's dating anyone or in contact with TS -- and telling the publication he's not keen on giving people more of his personal life to scrutinize.

Of course, Taylor's on pretty much the exact opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to giving the world a glimpse at her new relationship ... flaunting her romance with Travis Kelce.

She and Travis started dating nearly six months after news of her split with Joe broke last April. As we told you ... the breakup was reportedly amicable.

Taylor has seemingly referenced Joe in songs, including "So Long London" on 'TTPD' ... where it kinda sounds like she blames his alleged depression for their split.